Hayley Matthews etches history: Becomes first West Indies woman cricketer to score 8 ODI ton

Matthews surpassed several women cricket giants including Sarah Taylor of England, Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand and former skipper of India Mithali Raj.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-20 12:57:42

Hayley Mathews

West Indies: Hayley Matthews created history and became first-ever women cricketer from West Indies to score 8 centuries in the ODI format. In a match against Bangladesh, Skipper Matthews helped Windies women chase the target of 199 and won the first match of the home series on Sunday. 

With her century, Matthews surpassed several women cricket giants including Sarah Taylor of England, Amy Satterthwaite of New Zealand and former skipper of India Mithali Raj who scored seven centuries in the ODI in their careers. The record has also made her stand with cricketers such as Sophie Devine, Karen Rolton and Laura Wolvaardt who also etched their names with 8 ODI centuries. 

West Indies women secured victory at their home ground by nine wickets and achieved lead in the ODI format. In the first inning, Bangladesh made 198 runs with the loss of nine wickets in 50 over match and set the target of 199 runs. Sharmin Akhter remained the highest runner in the match with 42 runs off 70 deliveries. 

Murshida Khatun made 40 runs off 53 balls, collectivity positioned Bangladesh with the score of 198 runs. From the bowling side, Rabeya took one wicket for Bangladesh in 7.4 overs spell and 38 runs. Marufa Akter played for six spells and gave 20 runs without taking any wicket for her team. 

On the other hand, Hayley Matthews from West Indies remained the highest runner for the team as she secured her 8th century off 93 balls. Qiana Joseph made 70 runs off 79 deliveries and supported Skipper Matthews in chasing the target of 199 runs. 

Deandra Dottin from West Indies took three wickets in her 10 over spell and 40 runs. On the other hand, Skipper Matthews took two wickets with 41 runs in her 10 over spell, making it difficult for Bangladesh to touch the mark of 200 runs for target. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Georgetown: Sex Worker Murdered, 3 Suspected
Caribbean

Georgetown: Sex Worker Murdered, 3 Suspected

2025-01-20 12:57:42

Prices of petroleum products decline in Jamaica
News

Prices of petroleum products decline in Jamaica

2025-01-20 12:57:42

8-year-old from Barbados wins gold in 50m backstroke at Saint Lucia invitational meet
News

8-year-old from Barbados wins gold in 50m backstroke at Saint Lucia invit...

2025-01-20 12:57:42

Jewel of the Seas docks in Port Zante on maiden call, Nevisian Harry Yearwood captained for first time
News

Jewel of the Seas docks in Port Zante on maiden call, Nevisian Harry Year...

2025-01-20 12:57:42

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia Kings wins first-ever trophy of Caribbean Premier League

2025-01-20 12:57:42

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Peter’s Festival opens with food fair, welcome families to enjoy fun g...

2025-01-20 12:57:42

Saint Kitts and Nevis

American Airlines expands service to St Kitts from Miami

2025-01-20 12:57:42

Caribbean

Caribbean Airlines announces new service to Guadeloupe operating 4 times...

2025-01-20 12:57:42