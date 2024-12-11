Malibu Fire Update: Over 18K residents affected, Red Flag warning issued

According to some recent reports from the fire department, more than 700 firefighters are battling with the excessively fueled fire, which continues to create havoc among residents.

The Malibu Fire has taken a deadly turn as it has been spreading in California rapidly. The fire intensified from Santa Ana winds have impacted more than 18,000 residents so far, prompting evacuation orders and a red flag warning.

The fire ignited late on Monday night near the Malibu Creek State Park. Early reports revealed the cause of Malibu fire and its deadly spread, was the presence of high volume of dry bush in the region.

Accompanied by strong Santa Ana Winds the fire blazed like a buzz creating alarming conditions for the residents in the area.

According to sources, till now more than 18,000 residents have been affected by one of the largest bush fires in the US, and the damage continues to intensify amid which the authorities issued a Red Flag Warning due to the Fire Weather.

The evacuation orders are in order for East of Latigo Canyon, West of Topanga Beach Driveway, South of Baller Motorway, Piuma Road, and Ramba Pacifico.

The Warning, however, is in place for East of Trancas Canyon Road and Kanan Dune Road, West of Crestline Drive, South of Hidden Highlands Road Mullholland Highway, Powderhorn Road and Lookour Road.

The Malibu Brush fire has notably ravaged more than 1800 acres of land including severe burns near Pepperdine University. The deadly damage has left people crying as they share their experience online.

A resident of the nearby county explained the disaster and said, “it was deadly, it was like a large lobe of fire engulfing our houses. I am just praying to God to spare us.”

Another user said, “This makes me grateful to have left California. Same exact tragedies on loop every-single-year and nothing's ever done by leadership. Just more missing money, raised taxes and deflecting of responsibilities.”