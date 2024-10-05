Preparations for Culturama 51 begin; Slogan competition announced with EC $500 cash prize

The entries for the event are now being accepted and the last date for submission is 29th November.

Nevis: As the Culturama 50 ended on August 6th this year, the preparations for the next season of the annual festival have started. The annual celebration is scheduled to take place from 24th July to 5th August 2025 and the authorities have announced a Culturama 51 Slogan Competition.

The entries for the event are now being accepted and the last date for submission is 29th November. The authorities have stated that the slogans submitted should be small, original, creative, and catchy and no more than eight to ten words.

These slogans should reflect the essence of the Nevis Culturama Festival, however, the authorities have announced that any slogan already in use by other festivals or carnival committees will not be accepted.

All the entries must be submitted to the Culturama Secretariat or should be mailed to the official email address of the authorities. It is to be noted that the entries will not be accepted over the telephone.

The winner of the contest will receive two complimentary passes for the Culturama 51, a plaque, and a cash prize of EC$500. Apart from the cash prizes the winning slogan will be featured in the planned promotion of the Culturama.

Notably, the 50th celebration of the Culturama recently concluded and the hype for its next season is already high. The island nation’s Culturama is one of the most successful carnivals celebrating Nevis's culture, tradition, and heritage.

The foundation of this festive celebration was notably laid in 1974 when the island celebrated its emancipation from slavery for the first time. As time passed, the event evolved into an enthusiastic celebration and involvement of local communities, cultural groups, and national pride.

This Caribbean Carnival is celebrated every year through several events including parades, dance performances, musical celebrations, and an exhibition of several different culinary delights. Apart from these planned events, the event also holds special concerts to celebrate the Caribbean’s traditional musical roots through dedicated concerts on Soca, Calypso, Reggae, and Steelpan.

In addition to the celebratory events, Culturama also conducts several competitions and cultural workshops, which include several competitions including Pageantries, Dance Competitions, Parade contests, and cultural workshops.

This year, the Culturama was celebrated with great enthusiasm as it celebrated the golden jubilee of the event. In light of the milestone celebration, the carnival committee renovated the cultural complex and expanded the stage at the Culturama complex with many other upgrades.

These upgrades were held to provide a fresh look to the festive celebration and included the installation of more vibrant and bright-colored lighting, and the installation of a Special VIP box ensuring a better and more comfortable experience.

The Nevis Culturama 50 emerged as a resounding success for the island nation, resulting in a significant surge in visitor arrivals this year. This milestone achievement has led to hopes for a brighter and more successful Culturama 51 which has been scheduled for next year.