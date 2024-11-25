Pioneers of Industry Competition to invite local chefs at St Kitts Marriott Resort

Under the theme- "Tourism for Tomorrow: Driven by Community, Committed to Sustainability," the event will foster the practices of the locals toward the sustainable agenda and enhance the market for their products.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Pioneers of the Industry Competition has extended an invitation to the local chefs from the St Kitts and Nevis to showcase their products and talents in the culinary industry. The event will be held under the patronage of Ministry of Tourism at St Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom on November 27, 2024.

Under the theme- "Tourism for Tomorrow: Driven by Community, Committed to Sustainability," the event will foster the practices of the locals toward the sustainable agenda and enhance the market for their products. The platform is designed to celebrate the culinary offerings of the country with the gathering of distinguished individuals from different communities of St Kitts and Nevis.

The locals will gather at 4 pm where the attendees will experience exceptional culinary creations and the brilliance of the industry’s talent firsthand. Admission for other citizens is free, and the chance will be provided to the participants to learn about the culinary advancements at the Marriott Resort.

The event will also serve as the platform to celebrate the locals and foster the commitment of tourism towards sustainability. The competition will be held in different stages that will be divided into five categories.

The first category of the event will be “Culinary” where the participants will be asked to create and present unique dishes on the table. Several ingredients will be used by the participants to create new and different dishes; however, it should have the perfect flavours, spices and exclusivity.

The second category of the competition will be “Dining Service” in which the presentation of the chefs will be judged by the judges through different scenarios. The third category will be “Internal Maintenance” in which the cleanliness and maintenance showcased by the chefs will be judged.

The fourth one will be “Bartender” and the fifth one will be “Housekeeping”, aiming to provide authentic selection and perfect dining experience to the attendees. The marks will be given based on these categories and the chef who will receive the highest number will ultimately win the event.