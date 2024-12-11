Five cruise ships bring thousands of passengers to Saint Lucia

The welcome ceremony was hosted by the port authorities to celebrate the day and offer exclusive tourism offerings to the arrivals.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Five cruise ships docked in Port Castries on the same day and brought over thousands of passengers on Tuesday. With these vessels, Saint Lucia welcomed record-breaking day for the cruise season 2024/2025.

The ships such as Celebrity Summit, Silver Shadow, Explorer of the Sea, Le Champlain and Insignia have arrived in Saint Lucia simultaneously and marked milestone for the tourism sector. The welcome ceremony was hosted by the port authorities to celebrate the day and offer exclusive tourism offerings to the arrivals.

Celebrity Summit- First Cruise Ship of the Day

Celebrity Summit is part of the fleet of the celebrity cruises docked in Saint Lucia with thousands of passengers. The ships are known for their exclusive offering with hotels and other neighbourhood, boosting the tourism sector of the country.

Celebrity Summit Celebrity Summit kicked off the cruise season 2023/2024 for Saint Lucia alongside Rhapsody of the Seas.

Silver Shadow at Port Castries

Silver Shadow will bring adventure to Port Castries with thousands of passengers who explored hotspot destinations of Saint Lucia.

Explorer of the Sea

The cruise ship has also arrived in Saint Lucia with thousands of passengers, bringing income for taxi drivers, tour guides and other offerings.

La Champlain

La Champlain docked in Sapphire cruise ship with thousands of passengers, providing new opportunities to cruise as well as economic growth.

Insignia

The cruise ship arrived at Port Castries and brought over thousands of passengers, offering huge tourism revenue.

Insignia According to the government of Saint Lucia, the arrival of the cruise ship contributed in the bolstering of the local business sector. It has provided massive income and employment opportunities by bringing benefits for vendors, artisans, tour guides, taxi operators and hoteliers.

In addition to that, the arrival of the ship has created jobs for several people in the local communities, by enhancing their small business holders. The economy has also been enhanced with these cruise ships in Saint Lucia.