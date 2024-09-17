Nevisian Carl Tuckett umpires in matches of ongoing CPL 2024, Premier extends greetings

Nevis: Nevisian Carl Tuckett is selected to umpire the matches of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024. He is known for his contribution to the cricket field by playing regional and international matches before creating for himself a new career as an umpire. 

Premier Mark Brantley appreciated him for his legacy and referred to him as the “unsung hero of Nevis Island.” He also saluted him for representing the island nation at the global stage several times in the field of cricket. 

As the CPL 2024 began its second half this weekend, the teams are gearing up for the final stage of the tournament and looking for ways to make their place in the quarter finals. Premier Brantley extended greetings to Carl Tuckett for standing in this year’s CPL tournament and lauded his professionalism. 

He cited that sometimes people are so quiet and so humble that they don’t notice the incredible things they are doing. Premier Brantley added,” Well I want to salute a humble Nevisian today the one and only Carl Tuckett. He has played regional and international cricket but has created for himself a new career as an international cricket umpire.” 

Notably, St Kitts and Nevis hosted five matches of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 in the first half of its staging at the Warner Park Cricket Ground. SKN Patriots played all these five matches and suffered defeat from different teams at their home ground. 

The team is standing at the bottom of the table as they lost six out of the seven matches till now in the tournament. The Patriots now have left with three matches of the tournament and if they are seeking to reach ahead in the game, they have to win all remaining matches. 

Currently, the first position was secured by Barbados Royals with 8 points and one defeat and the second position was secured by Saint Lucia Kings with 8 points and two defeats. The finals of the CPL 2024 will be held on October 6, 2024 at Guyana National Stadium. 

