Runway at VC Bird International Airport set to undergo major resurfacing in 2024

Antigua and Barbuda: The runway at the VC Bird International Airport is all set to undergo major resurfacing during the end quarter of 2024. The government of Antigua and Barbuda termed it a “major infrastructural project” and said that the upgrades will enhance the efficiency of the airport.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also spoke about the project during a radio show and announced that this year will record the major resurfacing of the runway as it is one of the important aspects of the tourism economy of Antigua and Barbuda.

Shedding light on the funding aspect, PM Browne noted that the funds have already been secured from a group of creditors which will be led by First Caribbean International Bank. He reiterated the commitment of the government and said that the work will soon commence on the project.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandez also shared details on the project and said that the project will bring significant value to the money that will be used, in contrast to previous work at the airport. He also criticized the work done by the previous government and noted that there were several loopholes in the work which turned out to be a waste in terms of value and other benefits.

He further continued and cited that the runway is over ten years old, so it is required to undergo the assessment of the experts. With the evaluation, the exact costs and scope of the required resurfacing work will be determined.

Fernandez outlined that the tourists and the airlines are also seeking some kind of improvement on the runway and the government understands the efficiency, that’s why they brought in the experts to look at it and determine the cost of the entire project. He asserted that the specific amount should be decided to do the work in the proper range.

Minister Fernandez also added that the evaluation of the expert has also outlined the loopholes in the work conducted on the runway previously. He added that the previous work did not complaint with necessary specifications and lacked the proper standards.

He noted that the last time it was done, the work was not 100% the way it should have been done, so the runway is in the required stage of resurfacing and other upgrades.

VC Bird International Airport is the major accommodation for the major airlines and aircraft that provide direct, non-stop, and daily service to Antigua and Barbuda. Several airlines such as Caribbean Airlines, American Airlines, JetBlue, Sunrise Airways, Delta Airlines, and interCaribbean Airways are on the list of the major carriers that land at the airport to cater to the needs of tourists all around the world.