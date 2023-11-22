VC Bird International Airport to welcome chartered flights for Cruise excursions

VC Bird International Airport is ready to welcome and facilitate an influx of visitors arriving through chartered flights for their cruise excursions

VC Bird International Airport is ready to welcome and facilitate an influx of visitors arriving through chartered flights for their cruise excursions from the Heritage Quay Port with P&O Cruises.

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport authority has urged the travellers to take note of the home porting days which will experience heavy traffic. The travellers are advised to reach the airport at least 3 hours in prior of the departure to have a smooth check in avoiding any delay.

The days scheduled for homeporting at Antigua and Barbuda operating from December 2023 to culminating its final exercise in March 2024 are:

December 2023

Saturday, 2 nd December 2023

December 2023 Saturday,16 th December 2023

December 2023 Saturday,30th December 2023

January 2024

Saturday,13 th January 2024

January 2024 Saturday, 27th January 2024

February 2023

Saturday, 10 th February 2024

February 2024 Saturday, 24th February 2024

March 2024

Saturday,9th March 2023

The Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority Director of Operations, Joseph Samuel, says ” All systems are on the ready for this weekend. The kinks from the previous operation have been ironed out and we are fully mobilized to execute.”

These homeporting helps fulfil the vision to firmly establish the island as a homeporting destination.

It is the first time that two cruise ships are homeporting at the Antigua Cruise port simultaneously. Arvia and P&O Cruises are Excel class vessels and will make 9 visits to Antigua and Barbuda for the 2023-24 winter period.

Emarald Sakara, Marella Discovery and Artania are also homeporting at the destination. It is the first time that the Antigua cruise port has had 4 vessels in the port since the start of the season.

Antigua and Barbuda experienced home porting for the first time a few months ago. The airport ‘s management and staff played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the operation.

Following a successful first stint, Antigua aims to solidify its position as a home-porting destination.