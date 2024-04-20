Roads upgrade at Brown Hill in Nevis, Premier Brantley shares progress report

The roads and facilities for water and electricity have been upgraded at the town of Brown Hill in Nevis, announced Premier Mark Brantley on Friday.

Nevis: The roads and facilities for water and electricity have been upgraded at the town of Brown Hill in Nevis, announced Premier Mark Brantley on Friday. He visited the sites and shared glimpses of the major infrastructure work being done across the area.

He lauded Spencer R Brand and his team for the work and added that appreciation should be given for their excellent work building out the infrastructure in Nevis. He also expressed gratitude to NEVLEC and mentioned that this is also a great opportunity for the locals as well with the generation of employment and jobs at the construction work.

Premier Brantley termed it a mission to improve the infrastructural growth across Nevis Island and stated that this is necessary for the well-being and overall development of the country. He said that the administration has been working to build a great Nevis for the citizens and themselves.

He said,” Visited my hometown of Brown Hill this afternoon to see firsthand the road upgrades happening there. We are also upgrading water and electricity at the same time.” He reiterated his commitment towards the significant investment in equipment and said that this is their agenda to bring prosperity to the nation.

Through such projects, the local engineers, road builders, heavy equipment operators, truck drivers, and local business holders are given a chance to flourish their businesses and get jobs with significant productivity. The projects have been benefiting the nation through various sectors such as enhancement of the infrastructure, generating employment and other growing measures.

Premier Mark Brantley has openly conducted such site visits to various areas to assess the growth of several projects that are being initiated under the Nevis Island Administration. This week, he visited the Bath Hot Springs to assess the ongoing work that has been conducted by the government for the growth of infrastructure.

In the project, the administration has been adding bathrooms, changing rooms, walkways, stone walls, gazebos, and landscaping to create a rustic natural experience for the comfort of residents and visitors alike.

He expressed pleasure and said that he is impressed with the ongoing work being done by his friend Patrick “Patches” Pemberton and his team. He lauded the team and mentioned that the work has been providing real benefits to the citizens and to the economy of Nevis Island.

He added,” Kudos to PS tourism John Hanley and our heritage manager Sylvester Josiah Meade for their hard work.”

Premier Brantley asserted that they would be proud of the end product which is the part of the growing Nevis together.