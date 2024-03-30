Premier Mark Brantley unveils job opportunities at Four Seasons Resort

Premier Mark Brantley unveiled numerous job opportunities at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis in several sectors such as Management and Non-Management roles.

Premier Mark Brantley stated that these employment opportunities at the resort will be beneficial for both the local citizens as well as the management of the resort. He said, ”These are some incredible opportunities available at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis. If you are seeking employment then please apply. Jobs are plentiful in Nevis right now so please grab the opportunities and let’s get to work.”

The new job opportunities in the management roles of the Four Seasons Resort will invite applications for the manager and director. The first job application will be for the position of the Resort Assistant Manager where the selected individual will have to manage all the affairs of the resort.

The second position has been opened for Director of Housekeeping, under which applicants will keep the houses and rooms proper and manage the work accordingly. The application will also be invited for Beverage Manager where the employee will manage the drinks and sales in the resort.

The Assistant Director of Food and Beverage will also open the management roles of the Four Seasons Resort where applicants will decide the quality of the food and drinks. He/She shall also determine the menu for the resort according to the day and dates.

Applications are also invited for the Learning and Development Manager where the staff of the resort will be given lessons for the management of the affairs. The Sous Chef is also invited through the job applications where the employee will prepare dishes.

In the category of non-management roles, applications are invited for hostesses who will welcome the guests with proper greetings. Team Leader Residential has also opened the position and the employee will lead the team around the resort.

General Maintenance will also feature the work of the proper management of the resort and its guests and the applications are opened. The job opportunity also opened for the position of Houseman who will guard the resort.

The Food and Beverage Supervisor will supervise the affairs related to drinks and foods across other parts of the resorts which are non-official. Applications are also opened for Security Supervisor and KFAS (Kids for All Seasons) Supervisor where employees will ensure the safety and management of the kid’s affairs in the Four Seasons Resort.