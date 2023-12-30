Premier Mark Brantley visits newly constructed home of Reds at Bath Village  

Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley, visited his constituent Reds to see his new home constructed in Bath Village by a Bath Villager on Friday.

Premier Brantley shared glimpses of the house on his official Facebook account and said that the wonderful way to end the year is to see the happy faces of the constituents. He expressed the happiness of Reds in his words and said that the home was simple, but the joy on his face was truly heart warming.

He said,” On the 21 May this year, I visited with my constituent Reds, who had just lost his home in a fire. Today, I visited with him again to see his new home constructed in Bath Village by a Bath Villager. The home is simple, and yet the joy that Reds expressed at once again having someplace to call his own was truly heartwarming.”

The house was constructed after the cabinet of Nevis approved the funds in May 2023. The team of Jahnel Nisbett- Minister at Nevis Island Administration, started the construction of the new home of Reds and completed it before the end of the year.

Reds’ new home was constructed by Roger Myers of Bath Village- an owner of small businesses building such homes.

Premier Mark Brantley expressed gratitude to Jahnel Nisbett, her team and the Cabinet for making it possible. He also appreciated the small business owner for his exceptional service and said that these businesses are the strength of the economy of Nevis.

He said,” I wish to thank the Hon Jahnel Nisbett and her team for bringing this to reality for this senior citizen and to the Cabinet for approving funding to have this done. I also thank young Roger Myers of Bath, who has a unique small business building such homes and whose services we utilised.”

Premier Brantley added that 2023 comes to a close and said that he is happy to see his friend Reds smile again after he had lost everything just a few months ago. He said,” Praise be to God.”

When the fire incident engulfed the house of Reds, Premier Brantley promised him that the government would construct a new home for him. At that time, he also visited Reds and said he lost his home and everything in a fire recently and nearly lost his life.

Netizens lauded the positive gesture of the government and premier and said that they had showcased the true example of good governance. One of the users also spoke to Reds and said that he was very pleased that he was going back to his New Home.

He said, ”Well done captain Premier Mark Brantley.”