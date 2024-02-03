Caribbean Airlines flights re-timed due to runway works at Piarco International Airport

The flights of the Caribbean Airlines have been re-timed due to runway works at the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago.

Caribbean: The flights of the Caribbean Airlines have been re-timed due to runway works at the Piarco International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago. The timings of the flights will remain changed for March 2024.

In an advisory, Caribbean Airlines announced that the runway work will take place between March 1 and 31, 2024, at the airport. The construction work was announced by the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT).

Consequently, for the month of March, the runway at Piarco will be closed daily between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am. As a result, several international and domestic flights have been re-timed to land or depart when the airport is open.

Caribbean Airlines invited the citizens for further information and said that the customers whose flights are affected have also been contacted by them. Passengers travelling during the month of March are asked to verify their flight information using the “Flight Status” tab on the homepage of the Caribbean Airlines.

The airline extended gratitude to the customers for their understanding and said that these temporary changes which are necessary to facilitate the works being done by AATT.

Caribbean Airlines offers non-stop direct flights between the Caribbean and other different destinations. It connects the Caribbean with the world and makes the travellers visit the countries with seamless travel options.

Earlier, the airline announced the additional return flight between Trinidad and Miami for the upcoming Carnival 2024. The flight number BW486 will fly on February 14, 2024 on the route from Trinidad to Miami. The flight route from Miami to Trinidad with the number BW487 will fly on February 14, 2024 for the festive occasion.

Caribbean Airlines announced the additional flights between Orlando and Trinidad for 10 and 17 February 2024. The flights such as BW485 and BW482 will fly from Orlando to Trinidad and Trinidad to Orlando, respectively.

The flights offers seamless travel options to the travellers seeking to visit the Caribbean destinations such as Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and many more.