Recovery flights of Caribbean Airlines for international travellers launched  

Caribbean: The recovery flights for international travellers have also been announced by Caribbean Airlines which will provide service on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The service will be given to the passengers who have been affected by Hurricane Beryl from July 2 to 4, 2024.

Firstly, the service will be provided from Kingston to New York on Saturday with two aircraft for the ticketed and confirmed passengers.

The first flight BW3005 will fly from Kingston to New York on Saturday with the departure time of 11: 40 am. The second flight BW006 will fly from New York to Kingston with a departure time of 6: 00 pm.

Secondly, the relief flights will operate on Sunday from Kingston to Toronto with a departure time of 8: 30 pm. The aircraft BW30799 will be used on Sunday as the recovery flight.

Thirdly, relief flights will be operated on Monday with two flights including BW3078 which will provide service from Toronto to Kingston. The flight will depart Toronto at 3: 00 am. Further, the aircraft BW3005 will fly from Kingston to New York with a departure time of 8: 30 pm.

Further, the relief flight will also be operated on Tuesday between New York to Kingston with the aircraft BW3006. The flight will fly from New York to Kingston with the departure time of 3: 35 pm.

Hurricane Beryl has affected the southeastern Caribbean with the loss of 90% of the infrastructure and lives. Due to the natural calamities, the countries such as St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Jamaica will have to stand their lives from the zero as they are now bearing the impact of the climate change.

Due to geographical location, the hurricane season has impacted the countries and their citizens significantly as it was only the first hurricane for 2024. Now, the countries are seeking global support to build back and fight against the climate change.