Caribbean Airlines launches relief flights to Kingston following Hurricane Beryl 

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines launched relief flights which will be operated into/out of Kingston for the affected passengers due to the inclement weather associated with Hurricane Beryl.

The flights will provide service to the passengers who were displaced due to flight cancellations during the period July 2 to 4, 2024. The recovery flights for Jamaica travellers will provide service on Friday after the passage of the Hurricane Beryl.

Two flights are announced to fly on the route from Trinidad to Kingston and then return to Trinidad from Kingston in order to accommodate the affected people. Two aircrafts will operate service to the route with effective timings as the impact of the Hurricane has been declining in Jamaica.

The first service will be provided by BW3416 will fly from Trinidad to Kingston with the departure time of 2: 00 pm. Further, the return flight from Kingston to Trinidad will be provided by BW3417 with a departure time of 5: 00 pm.

Notably, the Hurricane Beryl has impacted the Caribbean countries including St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Jamaica with the devastation to the homes and infrastructure. Due to the hurricane, entire nations have been shut down by the authorities to avoid any consequences and incident.

This has also led to the closure of the airport including Norman Manley International Airport of Jamaica where the flights of the Caribbean Airlines landed for the non-stop direct service. Due to the airport closure and dark skies, the flights have been disrupted, stranding passengers in the affected countries.

Now, Caribbean Airlines announced new flights for the accommodation of the passengers and stated that the airport has reopened, and the people can go to their homes.

In addition to that, the travellers have also been provided with support during the closure period by the airline. The Hurricane has devastated the island nations and caused deaths of 10 people so far with the damage to the entire livelihoods.