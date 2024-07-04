Caribbean Airlines launches relief flights to St Vincent  

Caribbean Airlines announced to operate relief flights on the route to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday following the passage of Hurricane Beryl

Caribbean: Caribbean Airlines announced to operate relief flights on the route to St Vincent and the Grenadines on Thursday following the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The service will be provided to accommodate ticketed and confirmed passengers who were displaced by the hurricane or regional flight cancellation from June 30 to July 3, 2024.

A total of 6 relief flights have been scheduled to operate for St Vincent and the Grenadines after the cancellation of the major service from Trinidad.

The first flight with aircraft BW3436 will operate from Trinidad to St Vincent with the departure time from Port of Spain of 8: 00 am. The second aircraft BW3437 will fly on the route from St Vincent to Trinidad with the departure time from SVD at 10: 00 am.

BW3236 of the Caribbean Airlines will also provide relief service from Barbados to St Vincent with the departure time of 10: 30 am from BGI. While the service will also be given on the route from St Vincent to Barbados with aircraft BW3237. The flight will depart St Vincent and the Grenadines at 12: 00 pm.

In addition to that, the three routed flights will also be provided by the Caribbean Airlines for the affected passengers which will include Trinidad, St Vincent and New York.

Aircraft BW3552 will first depart from Port of Spain, Trinidad at 2: 00 pm and then reach St Vincent for their direct service. From St Vincent, the flight will depart at 4: 35 pm and provide service to New York for the international passengers affected by the natural calamity.

The return flight will work according to the plan as the Caribbean Airlines stated that the aircraft BW3553 will operate the service on the route from New York to St Vincent and then to Trinidad.

The flight will first fly from New York at 2: 30 am on Friday and then reach St Vincent on the same day. Further, it will depart from St Vincent at 8: 30 am on Friday and reach Trinidad at last.

The flights of the Caribbean Airlines have been disrupted by Hurricane Beryl which has caused massive destruction at St Vincent and the Grenadines. Due to the high intensity wind speed and heavy rainfall, 90% of the infrastructure including homes of the citizens have been destroyed with one death so far.

The entire nation has been left homeless due to the damage that occurred due to the storm which is considered the first Hurricane for this year’s season that will run through November 30, 2024. Not only this, but the sister island Grenada has also been impacted by the natural calamity, causing destruction at ground level with four deaths.