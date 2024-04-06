PM Roosevelt Skerrit meets Australian HC to Dominica Sonya Koppe

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met Sonya Koppe, High Commissioner of Australia to the Commonwealth of Dominica on Friday.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit met Sonya Koppe, High Commissioner of Australia to the Commonwealth of Dominica on Friday. He discussed several spheres of mutual interest between the two countries.

During the meeting, Koppe also presented her credentials to Sylvanie Burton, President of the Commonwealth of Dominica and held discussions on several collaborations. The meeting also focused on the ways of enhancing cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

PM Skerrit added,”I met today with Her Excellency Sonya Koppe, High Commissioner of Australia to the Commonwealth of Dominica.”

Prime Minister Skerrit also extended warm welcome to High Commissioner and said that their disucssion remained fruitful with the chance of opening new ventures in the business, trade and investment areas of Dominica.

He noted, ”I was happy to welcome Her Excellency to Dominica and engage in discussion on matters of mutual interest to our countries.”

Dominica shared cordial diplomatic relations with Australia and the CARICOM member states, aiming to enhance the valuable partnerships with international community. They shared longstanding relations with the intention of enhancing their steps towards the sustainability and strategic partnerships on mutually beneficial issues.

The alliance of Australia with the CARICOM members also aimed to benefit the two regions through shared language, colonial history, and political traditions. The multitude of cultures, backgrounds and languages enhanced their spheres in the diplomatic ties with each other.

Australia also showcased its support for the sustainability and resilience goals of the CARICOM members and Dominica is the frontrunner in this area. Dominica has pledged to become world’s first climate-resilient nations and has been making great efforts in realizing that.

Dominica has invested in several areas such as housing sector, infrastructure development and other innovative projects.

Notably, the Commonwealth and SIDS links marked the initial point for the collaboration and establishment of the diplomatic ties between Australia and the CARICOM states. The relations have paved the path for great cooperation through diplomatic, academic, cultural and economic channels.