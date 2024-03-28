PM Roosevelt Skerrit attends BOAO Forum for Asia 2024, calls for cooperation against global crises

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in Hainan Province to attend the BOAO Forum for Asia 2024 on Wednesday after his successful tour to Beijing

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit arrived in Hainan Province to attend the BOAO Forum for Asia 2024 on Wednesday after his successful tour to Beijing. He also addressed the opening ceremony of the forum and called for productive collaboration against the global crises.

The forum will feature a series of events with an aim to enhance collaboration which could be helpful in mitigating the global crises in several sectors. PM Skerrit addressed the gathering and asked for strategic action and response against the current global financial, economic, and social crises.

PM Skerrit delivered the annual conference under the theme- “Asia and the World: Common Challenges Shared Responsibilities.”

He also invited the countries for the enhancement of the cooperation which could be effective in finding the solution against several challenges. PM Skerrit shared glimpses of the forum and said this is a great platform to enhance the diplomatic collaborations between Dominica and China.

The BOAO Asia Forum is convened yearly to expand political dialogue and international cooperation in the search for comprehensive and effective solutions to global problems.

Prime Minister Skerrit attended the forum after his successful round of meetings and activities in Beijing as he met with President Xi Jinping and other government officials. He arrived in China on March 23, 2024, with his delegation to mark the 20 years of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between Dominica and China.

At Beijing, the Dominica delegation participated in the events to enhance the collaboration between the two countries in several sectors such as business, trade, and investment. The tour of facilities of Huwaei, prominent firms operating in Beijing, and other diplomatic meetings marked the upcoming multilateral collaboration of Dominica with China.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit referred to China “as the great friend of China” who supported the country in several challenging times. He outlined the time when the country was hard hit by natural disasters and appreciated China for assisting the country in several infrastructural developmental projects.

He said Dominica and China shared a strong bond for the last 20 years, but it seems more like 100 years because both countries share common interests in the areas of development and growth. PM Skerrit added that the real friend is a friend who is helpful during the time of need and China is that friend for Dominica.

PM Skerrit added,” We’ve had diplomatic relations for the last 20 years, but it seems more like 100 years because of the strength of the relationship, the mutual respect we have for each other. A friend in need is a friend indeed. China has been indeed a friend.”

He further mentioned that the development in China is extraordinary and Dominica will always look forward to productive cooperation with the country.

Besides this, Prime Minister Dr Skerrit also noted that the relationship between Dominica and China is a great example of South-South cooperation and the work will be done in the future to develop win-win diplomatic ties.

Notably, the official visit of the delegation of Dominica which included Melissa Skerrit- Minister of Housing, Denise Charles- Tourism Minister, Dr Irving McnItyre- Financial Minister, and Vince Henderson, will run through March 29, 2024.