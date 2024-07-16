PM Pierre attends the Saint Lucian Carnival as it nears an ‘End’

Prime Minister Pierre celebrates the culmination of the Saint Lucian Carnival, honoring the hard work and dedication of all participants and winners.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre on his social media extended his heartfelt congratulations to Dezral and all the winners of the competitions in the Saint Lucian Carnival.

In his post, the prime minister stated the hard work and dedication of the artists, emphasizing their efforts not just for their passions but also for the growth of the festival.

The National Calypso Monarch competition concluded to an end with Dezral winning the crown. The event which is a highlight of the annual Saint Lucian Carnival, celebrated its rich cultural heritage and musical performances.

Dezral’s performance captivated not just the judges but the audience too. His performance delivered musical excellence while engaging the audience to enjoy to the fullest.

The national Calypso Monarch competition plays a vital role every year in the carnival as it significantly contributes to the preservation and evolution of the Calypso art form.

Pierre in his post also stated the big role that the carnival plays in boosting the economy of the local vendors and entrepreneurs.

“I was finally able to take in some of the carnival activities at the National Calypso Monarch Competition where Dezral was crowned,” Prime Minister Pierre shared. “I wish to congratulate all winners of our nationally staged competitions for their hard work and contribution to not just their respective art forms but for their role in growing the festival which provides a major source of economic activity for small businesses,” Pierre said.

The list of winners for this year’s competitions is as follows:

Dezral: Calypso Monarch

Calypso Monarch Ernie J: Inter-commercial Calypso Monarch

Inter-commercial Calypso Monarch Sly: Groovy Soca Monarch

Groovy Soca Monarch Ricky T: Power Soca Monarch

Power Soca Monarch Fusion Mas: King of the Bands

King of the Bands Tribe of Twel: Queen of the Bands

Queen of the Bands Babonneau Steel Orchestra: Panorama Champions

Panorama Champions Junior Calypso (Primary School): Mongouge Primary School

Mongouge Primary School Junior Calypso (Secondary School): Sir Ira Simmons Secondary School

The prime minister also congratulated all the winners and expressed his gratitude to all the participants. “I’d want to thank every one of the Lucian Carnival participants for their contributions. We held the Kiddies Carnival yesterday, and the Parade of the Bands will take place over the next two days. I wish all revelers, funfair band owners, and stakeholders a safe and happy funfair. “See you on the road.” Pierre further addressed.

The two-day parade commenced yesterday covering the entire city of Castries with beautiful vibrant colors, buzzing excitement, and mesmerizing performances. The parade delivered electrifying rhymes of Dennery Segment, Soca, and stunning costumes which turned the Lucian atmosphere into a joyful experience. The carnival will end with the final round of the parade today.