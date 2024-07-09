Giovanni and Sharon announced as King and Queen of Bands: Saint Lucia Carnival

Giovanni St Omer of Fuzion Mas and Sharon Tanner of Tribe of Towel emerged as the King and Queen of the Bands at the Republic Bank Panorama Competition which held this Monday.

The Deputy Prime Minister Ernest Hilaire is constantly providing updates of the event on his social media and congratulating the performers for their win.

The winner Sharon Tanner defeated Kim Desir of Tribe of Towel, Maier Siffler of XUVO, and Rosemary Parris of Fuzion Mas who emerged as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd runner ups respectively in the Queens of Bands contest.

On the other hand, Giovanni St. Omer, the winner of the kings of Bands was followed by 1st Runner-up; Jordan Augier of Tribe of Towel, 2nd Runner-up; Lamar Sifflet of XUVO, and 3rd Runner-up; Cedrik Laurant of Island Tribe

Earlier on Sunday night, The Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra won the renowned Republic Bank Panorama Competition and once again demonstrated their skills as musicians.

This year’s competition featured different teams from which the courts Babonneau emerged as winners followed by Pantastic Muzik Steel Orchestra as 1st runner up and Pan time Steel Orchestra as 2nd runner up.

The pantastic muzik and pantime steel orchestra just had a mere difference of 0.5 points in their performance.

The winners of the event delivered a captivating performance on Jaunty’s “We Shall Hop”. According to the reports, the performance was truly mesmerizing and impressed the judges which helped them achieve the award for sixth consecutive year.

The carnival which is currently scheduled at SAAB, Vigie is a moment to celebrate as this year’s Panorama competition began after the incredibly successful National Schools Pan Festival earlier this season.

The National Schools Pan Festival celebrated the by promising skill and passion of young steel pan artists while also ensuring the long-term viability of the steel pan tradition.

Reportedly, Panorama remains an important feature of Lucian Carnival, with thousands of people stepping out to enjoy the celebrations despite severe rains and thunderstorms.