Shan Lucien crowned as 70th National Carnival Queen

St Lucia: The 70th National Carnival Queen Pageant was won by Miss Bounty Rum, Shan Lucien. According to the reports, she manged to set the stage on fire with her elegant charm, grace and smart answers.

Shan Lucian won the title by competing it with 6 others. The first, second, and third runners up are reported to be Menella Sebaram, Anneka Thompson, and Tunisia President respectively.

Shan with her intelligence and grace was able to take home three more awards. She took home three titles including Best First Interview, Best Second Interview and Miss Congenial.

Shan along with her title took home a prize money of $25,000. It was her unwavering dedication to gain growth, grace, and glamour that lead her to this title. Apart from this, she received a fully compensated scholarship from the Moroccan Embassy, a year’s worth of facials or laser treatments from SkinEnvy, three nights at Body Holiday, a diamond necklace from Diamonds International, and a custom outfit created by Jaeylu Altier.

Notably, the 70th National Carnival Queen Pageant took place on Saturday at the Pavilion on Rodney Bay.

Philip J. Pierre, the prime minister of Saint Lucia, was impressed with the performances of all the competitors as he shared a post on his social media.

Along with congratulating Shan Lucien on winning the title, he also expressed his appreciation to each and every competitor for their contributions to Lucian Carnival’s success. “These women have made the entire country proud”, he said. He also encouraged every competitor to keep going and achieve their goals and make contributions to the growth of the nation.

PM Pierre said, “Once again, congratulations, Miss Lucien. I wish you all the best during your reign.”

Many others praised Shan Lucien’s entire pageant performance, calling her the epitome of beauty and intelligence under the PM’s post.

“Congratulations Ms Shan Lucien! it was a wonderful night watching you as you graced the stage with poise and confidence as you engaged with the audience with your brilliant smile. Enjoy your life changing experiences. Cheers” Marie-Celia Gaston a Facebook user commented.

“Congratulations sweetheart!!. Well deserved!!!!. You’ve made us proud” another user commented.

Delphia Pearson a Facebook user said, “I always knew you were destined for greatness. Congratulations Shan!! Priscilla Lucien”

Every year the occasion is held to celebrate women’s empowerment, beauty, an talent. Additionally, the event showcases the nation’s rich cultural legacy.