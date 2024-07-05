PM Pierre assesses damage at Soufriere due to Hurricane Beryl 

Prime Minister Philip J Pierre assessed the damage faced by the residents of Soufriere due to the Hurricane Beryl and extended support to the people

Castries, Saint Lucia: Prime Minister Philip J Pierre assessed the damage faced by the residents of Soufriere due to the Hurricane Beryl and extended support to the people. He lauded the community for their compassion and community spirit during the high winds and heavy rainfall.

He also heaped praise for Emma Hippolyte- constituency member for her service to her constituents during the ongoing recovery effort. He added,” Let us be prepared and together we will navigate these challenging times.”

PM Pierre also gave a call to the global world for their response against climate change and said that it was not in the control, it happens through the environment. He urged the citizens that the country will rise from the ashes as phoenix.

Soufriere has a reputation of standing firm, and he asserted that this is the time to come together and rise again.

Notably, Hurricane Beryl posed threats to Saint Lucia on Tuesday and caused destruction in the communities of Soufriere. However, the damage was minimal, and the government asserted that they will provide assistance to the people with proper measures.

Hurricane Beryl has turned out to be the massive hurricane of this season as it is only the first one and more are predicted to come in the coming days of the hurricane season till November 30, 2024. The impact of the natural calamity has remained quite furios to the southeast Caribbean with massive destruction reported in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and other sister islands.

Due to the hurricane, a total of 10 deaths have been reported in these islands, devastating the normal livelihoods of the citizens. The damage has left people homeless as 90% of the infrastructure has been destroyed by the passage of the hurricane with wind speeds of 160 mph.

Now, other neighnouring countries are providing relief supplies and assistance to the countries so that they can build back. In addition to that, the leaders have also asked the global world to respond to the issue of the climate change which is again posing massive threat to the survival of the small countries that are not even 1% contributors to the emission of the carbon.