Saint Lucia issues All Clear after hurricane BERYL

Saint Lucia: The prime minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre shared an ‘All Clear’ for the country since Today, Tuesday from 5:00 am. The PM shared a post from National Emergency Management Organisation addressing the relief.

In his post, Pierre mentioned that all the prior storm advisories for Saint Lucia are discontinued, which were issued in light of hurricane BERYL.

Reportedly, the PM had issued an All Clear for the Utility Companies at 8:00 pm on Monday. The announcement was said in accordance to prior repairs and assessment after the BERYL hit the country. however, an official announcement for an All Clear for the whole country was pending.

Prime Minister Philip, shared that the schools will reopen from Wednesday, 3rd July, whereas the Businesses and government offices will reopen from Tuesday.

According to the PM’s post, the result of Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) exam which was due will be issued on Wednesday by the Ministry of Education.

Further in his post, the PM addressed that he has instructed the Ministry of Infrastructure to conduct an assessment throughout the nation for the damage caused in order to commence on the repair work immediately.

Pierre thanked the god for sparing the country with deadly damage and at the same time addressed everyone to stay safe as it is the beginning of the hurricane season.

“Let us thank God that our country was spared the worse of what could have been a disastrous weather event. I implore you to continue to remain in a state of preparedness as this is only the beginning of an active Hurricane Season.” The PM said.

“My gratitude goes out to the volunteers, first responders, NEMO, the Saint Lucia Met Office and the various state agencies who continue to work day and night to secure our country.”, the PM further stated and expressed his gratitude towards the volunteers, NEMO, the Saint Lucia Met Office and the different state agencies for their continuous efforts to provide safety and security.

“Let us remain vigilant and united as we commence our recovery.” Pierre said, at the end of his post.