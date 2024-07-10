PM Dr Terrance Drew attends graduation ceremony of Dean Glassford Primary School 

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the graduation of the Dean Glassford Primary School and extended greetings to the graduates

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew attended the graduation of the Dean Glassford Primary School and extended greetings to the graduates. He expressed pleasure and congratulated the children, parents, guardians, teachers and staff.

He appreciated the graduates and celebrated the big with those students who are going to embark on new journey of the education system. He took the opportunity to congratulate the children, parents, guardians’ teachers and staff of the Dean Glasford Primary School, the Ministry of Education and the community as a whole.

PM Terrance Drew also specially mentioned the Zakeedra Morton and Kenton Louis XVI who were the recipients of the scholarship started by the government.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew has prioritized the education sector in St. Kitts and Nevis and said that they are working to increase significantly access to post-secondary education. The government added the Southern University option where they are already sending students for quality and higher education.

They have also opened up the technical vocational training to Germany where students are preparing to go. Additionally, the government has also been working to enhance the socio-economic aspects of the country which will provide enhancement to the post-secondary education.

Earlier, The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Education hosted its 2024 Development Bank of St Kitts and Nevis Tourism Youth Congress (July 02) that saw Mayté Connor-Archibald of the Washington Archibald High School, Khari Gonzalves of the Basseterre High School, and Ethan Caines of the Verchild’s High School engaged in a meaningful competition centered around the sustainability of the tourism sector.

At the end of the competition Khari Gonzalves of the Basseterre High School was adjudged the winner and named the 2024 Junior Minister of Tourism for St. Kitts. She will go on to represent St. Kitts at the Regional Tourism Youth Congress, organized by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), to be held in the Cayman Islands in September, 2024.

The regional contest will host junior ministers from other Caribbean territories as they participate in a debating competition to secure the title of “Junior Minister of Tourism of the Caribbean”.