Construction of MRI building at JNF Hospital commences: PM Terrance Drew

St Kitts and Nevis: The construction of the MRI building at JNF General Hospital has commenced in St Kitts and Nevis and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The project was started in March when Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew unveiled the site for the building.

The project is also expected to bring or create a number of construction and other skilled jobs for the local community of St Kitts and Nevis. The special building has been constructed on the ground of the hospital with an aim to house the MRI machine which was procured early this year.

In a press conference in February 2024, Prime Minister Dr Drew announced the completion of the procurement process of the MRI machine and said that the building will help the government to provide accommodation for the machine.

The acquisition of the machine was announced in August 2020 with an intent to redefine the healthcare quality across St Kitts and Nevis. The addition of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at JNF Hospital will add to the provision of quality healthcare in the Federation.

Prime Minister Drew noted that the cost of the machine would be as low as possible and no one in the country will be turned back due to the lack of financial resources to get an MRI done. The machine will be accessible and affordable for all citizens of the country.

In addition to healthcare development, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also talked about other construction projects that are ongoing in St Kitts and Nevis. He shared glimpses of St Peter’s Road and added that satisfactory work has already been done on the project and it has also been creating jobs for the people.

He added that under-construction projects, the locals of St Kitts and Nevis have been receiving valuable jobs which is beneficial for the country. PM noted,” As promised I will continue to highlight construction projects that are currently underway. Yesterday I posted the MRI building and today I share with you photos from the St. Peter’s main road, under construction and providing jobs for our people.”

Both projects have been uplifting the infrastructural growth in St Kitts and Nevis, aiming to provide quality healthcare and enhanced connection.