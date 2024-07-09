Hundreds of qualified GAEs to get pension at end of July 2024: PM Terrance Drew

Hundreds of qualified Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) are all set to get their pension at the end of July 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Hundreds of qualified Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs) are all set to get their pension at the end of July 2024. The timing was set by the government of St Kitts and Nevis and stated that this is the date when the pension was due to start.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew who added that the pension to the workers will be provided efficiently at the end of July 2024. As per the prime minister, pension has been made possible with the support of the A-team.

He added that this will be the first time that the qualified GAEs will receive their pension which was restricted by the previous administration. He also criticized the Unity government for refusing to pay the pension to qualified workers and said that they also cut the GAE workers gratuity by 66%.

The announcement of the pension has been made by Prime Minister Dr Drew during the sitting of the National Assembly on May 2, 2024. During the sitting, he said that the payment of pensions of the workers is their vision and commitment of the government which is being outlined in the promises.

Notably, the Government Auxiliary Employees must be at least 62 years old and have contributed a minimum of fifteen years of services to be eligible for a pension. During his tenure, PM Drew restored the payments, and the workers were presented with their monies during a ceremony in June 2023.

The pension scheme for the GAEs and other public sector workers after retirement has been started in December 2023 under the Contributory Pension Plan. The Plan was put in place to protect and ensure financial stability of these workers.

It was designed to benefit all GAEs as well as those who have been employed by the Government since May 18, 2012. The Contributory Pension Plan consisted of three percent pension contribution.