Performance Stage expanded at Nevis Culturama Complex, other upgrades in progress

The renovation at the Nevis Culturama Complex with the expansion of the performance stage, enhancement of the corporate boxes and addition of new bathroom facilities is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024

Nevis: The renovation at the Nevis Culturama Complex with the expansion of the performance stage, enhancement of the corporate boxes and addition of new bathroom facilities is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024.

The transformation work has featured the major demolition of the wall that separated the Cultural Village from Elquemedo T. Willett Park, aiming to provide an extra 20 feet of space. The space has been used to construct an emergency exit and bathroom facilities.

In addition to that, the existing bathrooms west of the performance stage area have also been demolished as they were relocated to the extra space. The works have also been taking place to put some corporate boxes at the top of the existing concession stalls, offering an opportunity to the sponsors to rent these boxes during the festival.

The major transformation in the project was the expansion of the performance stage which was increased to better accommodate international performers. In the expansion process, the dressing rooms have been demolished and relocated to the Cultural Complex next to the Netball Complex.

On the stage, new bathroom facilities and a waiting area have also been constructed for performers. The work on the upgrades started in March 2024 with the resurfacing of damaged concrete seat walls.

As per the reports, the Nevis Culturama Complex has been preparing for the staging of the annual “Culturama” festival which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year with a major lineup of the activities.

Notably, the last transformation of the complex took place in 2017 when a new roof, more comfortable seating, and restored concession booths were added under the budget of $500,000.

The Public Works Department of Nevis announced the major transformations in March this year and outlined that the aim is to enhance the celebration of the annual Culturama Festival.

This year, the celebration of the Culturama Festival will be held under the theme- “Celebrating Culture, Embracing History, Its’ Culturama 50.” It will kick off on July 25, 2024 and will run through August 6, 2024 with the display of the culture and tradition of Nevis.

Premier Mark Brantley also shared glimpses of the transformation and said that the festival will boost the tourism economy of Nevis. He said.”We are on track and excited to welcome the patrons from across the globe for Culturama 50 which is the massive celebration of the authentic and vibrant culture of the Nevis Island- a unique and hidden gem of the Caribbean.”