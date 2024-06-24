People-Centered programs cost about a quarter billion dollars yearly: PM Terrance Drew

The people-centered programs have been costing about a quarter billion dollars yearly ($250,000,000), or about a quarter of the annual budget of St Kitts and Nevis, as outlined by Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew

He outlined the proper lineup of the initiatives that were taken by his administration in recent times and added that the programs are the efforts directed to help the people of the Federation. PM Drew noted, ”The government is investing in its people, while they go low, we lift our people higher.”

First, the minimum wage has been increased to $430 which is the highest in the Caribbean region and the decision came amid growing concerns about the cost of living and economic challenges faced by citizens.

Second, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has increased civil servants’ pay to enhance the quality of life of the people of the country. In addition to that, Independence reset has also been applied in the country in order to enhance the cultural experience of the patrons.

In the third step, he mentioned about increment in the STEP and added that the move was also for the protection of the public of St Kitts and Nevis. Recently, St Kitts and Nevis has implemented LIFT by replacing PAP under which the vulnerable families earning less than EC$2500 monthly will be paid.

Along with that, Free College and Increased Pre-School Subsidies have also been implemented for the enhancement of the education sector in St Kitts and Nevis. The subsidy will benefit students across the country and encourage quality education.

Besides this, the Children’s Medical Fund has also been implemented in St Kitts and Nevis under which medical assistance has been provided to needy children who are in the requirement of getting treated abroad. Several children have been treated under the medical fund which was supported by the government of St Kitts and Nevis.

For the education sector, several other initiatives have also been implemented including the School uniform program and the Food Voucher Program.

Other programs have included Electricity Subsidy, Water Subsidy, Propane Gas Subsidy, and Adjusting duties and taxes on food to limit inflation, aiming to enhance the quality of life.