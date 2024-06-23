PM Terrance Drew and his delegations visit Taiwan, aims to forge new ties

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and his delegation arrived in Taiwan on Saturday morning where they were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia Lung

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew and his delegation arrived in Taiwan on Saturday morning where they were welcomed by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia Lung.

In the upcoming days, a series of meetings and events will be held between the two countries as they shared a long-standing friendship for many years.

Prime Minister Drew was accompanied by his wife Diani Prince, Minister of Foreign Affairs- Dr Denzil Douglas, and Premier of Nevis- Mark Brantley. The delegation will engage in several bilateral meetings in order to foster their partnerships on matters of concern related to investment and trade opportunities.

Firstly, Prime Minister Dr Drew will meet with President Dr Lai Ching-te on Monday where the discussion will be focused on the ways of new pathways for cooperation. He noted that the two countries will also celebrate their togetherness through several events so that the bilateral ties can be strengthened further.

Upon arrival this morning, the prime minister and his delegation went to the Embassy of St Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan and explored its operation for the betterment of the nationals residing in the country.

During the visit, they also met with several nationals of St Kitts and Nevis living and studying in Taiwan, and PM Drew took the opportunity to personally congratulate the recent graduates who have worked hard in the exams.

Prime Minister Dr Drew also engaged with members of the Taiwan media to discuss a number of critical matters and collaborations.

In addition to that, Premier Mark Brantley also said that they arrived in Taiwan as part of the delegation led by the prime minister. He reflected on the cordial friendship between the two countries and added that he is grateful for the opportunity to renew old ties and forge new ties.

He also expressed pleasure in spending time with St Kitts and Nevis nationals in Taiwan. Premier added they have 96 nationals here of which 71 are students and expressed gratitude to the country for its ongoing investment in the human capital.

St Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan shared a cordial relationship bilaterally for a very long period as the latter country has been investing in the former significantly. Taiwan has assisted St Kitts and Nevis in its numerous projects and provided significant donations at significant times.