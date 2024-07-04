Dow Village murder: 26-year-old man found shot dead

Trinidad and Tobago: A case of murder was registered after the recovery of a dead body along the pavement at the corner of Southern Main Road and Junon Street in Dow Village of Couva. The dead body was of a 26-year-old man, who was shot and killed by an unknown assailant, or assailants, in the early hours of Wednesday, 03 July, around 02:45 am.

The dead body of the victim of the Dow Village murder case is identified by the police department in the investigation, who was a local resident. The deceased man was commonly called Brandon, whose official name was Johnathan Ramnath, as shown in the documents. The man belonged to the new settlement in Dow Village of Couva, Trinidad.

As per the reports on the Dow Village murder case, the victim was killed by one or more armed assailants in the dark while the man was present in the locality. It is said that the victim was ambushed and targeted near the Maddy’s Pluck Shop, located at the corner of the street. The victim, Johnathan Ramnath, was shot multiple times and left at the place dying.

At around 02:45 am, the law enforcement agency received information from the locals in the area about the lifeless body of a man lying on the ground covered with blood. The response was taken by the authorities, and the police officers from the Couva Police Station were alerted. Straight after, the officers on duty took charge of the information.

Subsequently, a team of police officers rushed to the mentioned spot in the locality of Couva, where they found the victim in a pool of blood. The officers checked the victim and found him motionless and out of breath. The dead body was seen wounded all over his upper body and face with gunshot marks. The information was passed to the designated medical officer, who was summoned to the ground.

The designated medical officer, after receiving the information of the murder in Dow Village of Couva, made his way to the site of the crime. After arriving at the crime scene, the designated medical officer took charge of the dead body and started his examination process. Meanwhile, the investigating team of officers were collecting the clues from the site after blocking the area.

Later, the designated medical officer marked his words and made his official statement while sharing his observation with the investigating officers. The dead was taken from the seized crime site, after which it was assisted by the forensic department for the process of post-mortem. The officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations also got involved in the Dow Village murder case and are conducting the investigation.