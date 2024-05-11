Member of TTDF bailed for $60,000 in San Fernando stabbing case

Trinidad and Tobago: During the appearance in the high court an accused member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force granted bail in case of stabbing his girlfriend in San Fernando. The severe attack on the 20-year-old woman by the accused was recorded on Monday, 01 April, after an argument, for which he was given bail against sixty thousand dollars surety on Wednesday, 08 May.

The accused member of the national defence force for stabbing in San Fernando is identified as a 24-year-old man. The name of the suspect is disclosed to be Steffon Henwood, who is a resident of a neighbourhood along Fletcher Road in Chaguanas. Chaguanas is a city of Trinidad island located in the western part.

As per the reports, the day when the stabbing took place against the girlfriend of the accused, they both were sitting in a motor vehicle in a locality of San Fernando. San Fernando is a city of Trinidad along the western coast in the south. At the time of the incident, the couple was along the Solomon Hochoy highway where they got involved in an argument.

It is mentioned that the argument between the couple was ignited due to the reason of some cellphone calls. The argument got so heated that the suspect lost his patience and got armed with a lethal weapon. During the altercation, the accused allegedly stabbed the victim woman and left her in a critical situation. Straight after, the accused left the motor vehicle with the injured victim inside and fled from the scene.

However, the injured victim somehow managed to receive help as people nearby spotted her in bleeding from her wound. Subsequently, the stabbing victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical assistance and treatment. The injured woman was supported by the medical staff and was admitted to the hospital for several days.

Later, the police department was alerted about the crime against a woman by a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force. The case was registered and the accused was booked by the authority for his offence. It is said that the suspect was injured after meeting an accident after which he was taken to the hospital under police guard.

Reportedly, the following day of the stabbing attack, the accused was standing along Lady Hailes Avenue on the pavement under the walkover in San Fernando. When the suspect stepped off the pavement, a deluxe coach bus struck him and left him injured on the place. The suspect was taken to the same hospital where the victim woman was admitted.

Eventually, the suspect was taken under custody and laid with charges for the offence committed by him including wounding her girlfriend, causing grievous bodily harm, and harming with intent. On the scheduled date, the suspect was presented in front of the master of court, Sarah De Silva. The case was heard by the judge on charges laid by Cpl Hall.

After hearing the arguments, the master of the court granted bail to the accused for a sum amount of sixty thousand dollars in total as surety. The accused was also laid with the condition that he could not make any attempt to contact or meet the victim and stay away from her.