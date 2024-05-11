65-year-old pensioner killed during robbery at his Cunupia house

65-year-old male pensioner was found murdered after a robbery at his home in Cunupia on the morning of Thursday, 09 May.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 65-year-old male pensioner was found murdered by unknown assailants after a robbery at his home in Cunupia. The old man was discovered dead in his ransacked house by the police after a complaint on the morning of Thursday, 09 May, around 10:12 am.

The deceased senior citizen who faced robbery at his home was identified as a resident of Shamshun Baboolal Avenue along David Toby Road in Cunupia. Cunupia is a town in central Trinidad on the western part of the island. The name of the dead old man was disclosed to be Deo Anand Seetahal by which he was known to the local people.

As per the reports, the incident of the murder of a senior citizen while robbery in the locality was highlighted when the Cunupia Police Station received a complaint. It us said that someone suspected the possible homicide in the house along David Toby Road which he informed the police.

At nearly 10:12 am, the law enforcement department took action in response to the report of criminal activity in their locality. Cpl Augustus and Pc Tannis from the crime investigation department of Cunupia took initial charge of the case and went to the mentioned address to check the situation.

After the responding police officers arrived at the crime scene they observed the house from the outside first. On the check, they found that the door of the house on the northern side was pried open. After that, the police officers made their way into the house. Inside the house, the offices explored that the place was left ransacked by the unknown suspects.

On a further search of the house, the police officers spotted the dead body of the old pensioner lying on the floor. The victim was bound by his feet and hands while his neck was tied around with a piece of pink cloth. The face of the old man was also covered with blood from his own wounds.

As the information given to the police station was confirmed, the two responding officers seized the Cunupia house of the dead robbery victim. The police department was alerted and the investigation was initiated. The designated medical officer also made his way to the crime scene to examine the body of the dead old man.

Subsequently, the relevant clues left behind by the culprits were collected by the police officers. The designated medical officer shared his noted points with the officers on duty and ordered the transfer of the dead body firm the crime scene. The dead body was taken to Boodoo’s Funeral Home the pending process of post-mortem that will be led at the Forensics Science Centre.

It is also said that with some valuables in the Cunupia robbery case, the suspect took the motor vehicle of the victim, which was a Nissan B15 registered HCN 1629 of white colour. Anyhow, the motor car was recovered by the police officers on the same day from a location along Mt Moriah Road in Cunupia.

On Monday 22 April, a similar kind of criminal activity was recorded in a locality along Mohess Road in Penal. In that case, an 80-year-old senior citizen named Dennis Ramlal was killed by stabbing at his own house. The victim was a retired school teacher who was found tied up at the crime scene.