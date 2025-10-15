West Indies lose Test Series to India

Despite centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope, the West Indies' innings collapsed, with key players like Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales falling, ultimately leading to their defeat.

West Indies cricket team lost the test series against India by losing two out of two matches and made the country retain the series. The team lost the second match by 7 wickets against India on their home ground named Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (October 13, 2025).

Indian batter KL Rahul’s half-century has taken the country to win the match on the final day as the team was chasing 124 runs. Earlier, India started the fifth day when they required to make 58 runs to win the second test match and with effortless chase, the batters had a clean sweep on the West Indies.

In the match, John Campbell of West Indies scored his first test century while Shai Hope scored his first century in the test format in the last nine years. However, they collapsed after centurions including Justin Greaves and Jayden Seales fell.

Seales tried to win the match, but after his wicket, he ended the innings for the West Indies. He fell on 32 off 67 balls, on the other hand, Greaves finished unbeaten on 50 off 85.

Yashasvi Jaiswal then came to bat with 18 overs of the day remaining and hit two boundaries, one powerful cover drive and one finely played to third man, it may have given the impression that they were motivated to finish this on Monday itself. But once he lost his wicket, caught in the deep off Jomel Warrican, KL Rahul and B Sai Sudharsan put together a mature 54-run stand without taking many risks.

The player of the series was given to Ravindra Jadeja and the player of the match was given to Kuldeep Yadav who took five wickets in the first inning and 3 wickets in the second inning. The first match was also won by India with an inning, making Indian dominated the West Indies throughout the series.