John Campbell scores maiden test century for West Indies against India in second match

The match, being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, follows India’s dominant win in the first Test, where they triumphed by an innings and 140 runs.

West Indies: John Campbell scored his maiden test century against India in the second test match of two-match series on Sunday. The match is still ongoing in which West Indies is trailing by 26 runs as they are currently at 244 runs with 3 wickets down in the second inning of the match.

As per the live updates, Shai Hope is batting at 89 runs off 181 balls and he is supported by Roston Chase who is playing at 20 runs off 28 balls. On the other side, Indian bowlers Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav have been playing to take wickets against India.

Notably, the matches are being held in Arun Jaitley stadium of India and the toss was won by the India side which decided to bat first. The first test match between India and West Indies was won by India by an innings and 140 runs. The match was held on October 2, 2025 at Ahmedabad of India.

According to the live scores, in the 76th over, West Indies managed to make 3 runs, taking their total of the second innings to 247 runs. Shai Hope is playing exceptional and keeping the team in the game.

In the 75th over, the Indian side managed to score a maiden over which was bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. As of now, West Indies is trailing by 21 runs. The 77th over conceded 2 runs which was made by Shai Hope who is now playing at 90 runs, taking the total of the team to 249 runs.

As per the history of India vs West Indies in the test series, both teams have played 27 matches in total. However, West Indies secured victory in 14 matches against India, while India won around 11 matches. Two of them remained in the draw. However, West Indies is now struggling to even chase the target or defend the target in the series.