Virat Kohli retires from test cricket after playing 123 matches, fans in shock

The retirement has left fans emotional, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket.

India: Virat Kohli, India’s most celebrated and renowned batter has announced the retirement from the test cricket on Monday morning. Ahead of the upcoming England series, he decided to retire from the format and shocked his fans worldwide even after BCCI has asked to reconsider his decision.

The decision has made fans emotional as the retirement is considered the end of an era in Indian cricket. With his intensity, unmatched fitness and relentless drive, Virat Kohli has created a great legacy in the format and made it famous across the globe.

He had a remarkable journey and career in the format for 14 years as he played 123 tests and scored around 9,230 runs at an average of 48.7. It has included 30 centuries and 31 fifties, leaving a great legacy behind for the upcoming generation.

Virat Kohli announced the decision of the retirement after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma decided to take retirement from the format. Now, both legendary players of Indian cricket team will play only One-Day Internationals as they have announced the retirement from T20 format in 2024 after winning T20 World Cup.

Notably, Virat Kohli announced the retirement from the test cricket through his social media platform and said that “269 signing off”. He said that it’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket.

BREAKING: Rohit Sharma announces T20I retirement after lifting the #T20WorldCup 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/12xPwiDvrD — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) June 29, 2024

Virat Kohli added, “Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever.”

He further noted that as he steps away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right. I’ve given it everything he had, and it’s given me back so much more than he could’ve hoped for., "said the Indian cricketer.

Illustrious legacy 🇮🇳

Inspiring intensity 👏

Incredible icon ❤️



The Former #TeamIndia Captain gave it all to Test Cricket 🙌



Thank you for the memories in whites, Virat Kohli 🫡#ViratKohli | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/febCkcFhoC — BCCI (@BCCI) May 12, 2025

However, BCCI asked Virat Kohli to reconsider his decision after he submitted his resignation. However, he denied reconsidering the request and announced his decision. People expressed gratitude to Indian cricketers for his flourished test cricket and his contribution in making the format popular.