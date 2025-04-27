KLM to resume Barbados flights for 2025 winter season

The renewed route offers travelers from the Netherlands seamless connections and new opportunities to explore the wider Caribbean region.

Barbados: KLM airline is all set to resume flights to Barbados for the upcoming winter season, offering a seamless connection on the route between Amsterdam, Schiphol and Bridgetown. The flag carrier of the Netherlands will provide service to the country, enhancing connection for the flight itinerary.

The route will offer seamless connection and other chances to explore the Caribbean region to the visitors from the Netherlands. The country serves as the gateway to several European nations to build their connections and enhance their footprints in the region.

The flights will commence on October 26, 2025, and run through to March 26, 2026. The service will also provide connection and flights further to Guyana, elevating their airlift sector in the Caribbean region.

KLM has been working to enhance their flight service and elevate the experience of tourists from across the globe. The Caribbean has always remained a great region for the tourists from across the globe who are looking for an escape from their busy lives.

With the combination of the flight in Barbados and Guyana, the airline will work to cater to the demand for both tourist and other business destinations in the Caribbean.

Notably, KLM previously operated flights to Barbados during the winter seasons of 2021 and 2022.

Travelers appreciate the return of KLM flights to Barbados

People appreciated the resumption of the flights and noted that this would be great to get home without going through London first. One added, “Be interesting to see the Air France/KLM prices and flight frequency for those like me living in Paris.”

Another noted, “I just fly with this airline 2 day ago from Amsterdam to hungry. I said to my self I wish this plane use to go to bim for some reason. To see this now made my day.”

One user expressed pleasure and added, “Appreciate you sharing this news! Congratulations Barbados to the world.”

The flight will offer seamless connections to the Caribbean region, operating at great frequency.