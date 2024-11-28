PM Albanese hosts Indian Cricket Team at Parliament, congratulates Virat Kohli for stellar performance

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, hosted the Indian cricket team, at the Parliament house in Canberra on 28th November.



The Australian Prime Minister engaged with insightful discussions with the team and Indian Team's Captain Rohit Sharma. They all then posed together for a quick group selfie.



The Prime Minister at the the Parliament House specifically congratulated the renowned Indian batsman, Virat Kohli for his commendable performance and team’s win against Australia during the recently concluded test series.



A video clip is getting viral on social media, where a user highlighted Virat Kohli’s sarcasm as he wrote, “Bro is even cooking Australia’s Prime Minister.”



The video notably showcases the Australian Prime Minister who said the Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli that he played well in Perth. To his reply, Virat Kohli said that he always likes to add some spice.



The Indian Cricket Team showcased great performance in Australia during the test series, which made them the winner. Fans globally who were waiting to witness this rivalry cheered loud for the Indian cricketers.



The hype for Australia vs India remains the strongest in the cricket world as both the countries are considered ‘Pro’ in cricket.



However, a statement from former captain of the Australian Cricket team, Ricky Ponting was the highlight of this series. The cricketer before the beginning of the series predicted that India would face defeat against Australia in the upcoming series.



However, these statements from the player, which sparked controversies, left everyone in shock after India’s win.



Notably, India won the series against Australia with a strong leap of 295 runs, which broke their 47-years-old record. Fans globally followed this series and have been cheering out loud for the nation as they beat Australia in their own country.



The excitement was much stronger among the fans as Australia last year beat India in their home ground during the ICC Men Cricket World Cup 2023.



India will now face Australia again on 6th December in their next series, and this time the Australian cricket team is expected to give a tough competition to the Indian team, considering the strong backlash they faced from the recent series.



This series plays a crucial role for both the teams as it will help them to secure their place at the finals of the ultimate World Test Championship 2025.