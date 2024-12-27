Controversial Way Forward performs under Fun Category in Junkanoo Boxing Day Parade

Under the theme, "Exodus: Let My People Go,” the band performed cultural music and Junkanoo culture of the Bahamas.

Bahamas: A Controversial “The Way Forward” dubbed “The Valley Boys” paraded onto Bay Street, Bahamas under the “Fun Category” for the first time as part of an annual Junkanoo Boxing Day Parade.

Under the theme, "Exodus: Let My People Go,” the band performed cultural music and Junkanoo culture of the Bahamas. The members of the group were dressed up in the Biblical appearance, showcasing the significance of the bible stories.

Controversy related to group

As Junkanoo parade is one of most celebrated cultural events which is hosted on Boxing Day and New Year every year. It featured the performances of several bands who are judged by the revelers and citizens who gathered on the Bahamas street to celebrate the festive season. The winners are being awarded with significant prizes and recognition with title of “significant band of Junkanoo.”

However, the Junkanoo parade has remained in controversy throughout this year after Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence decided to be called off parade for 2024. The matter erupted after "The Way Forward" was declined to perform in the main competition by the corporation.

JNC Chief Dion Miller explained the entire matter and stated that the Valley Boys: The Way Forward were supposed to participate in the “Fun Category”, not in the main event. However, the matter further escalated when the government of the Bahamas issued the statement citing that every band has right to perform in their own manner and selected category.

Due to this, Chief Miller criticized the government for interfering in their matters and stated that the parade will be held if “The Way Forward” performs in fun category,” and the “The World Famous”: The Valley Boys performs in the main event.

JNC Chief also remarked that Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis is favouring the group as it is chaired by his brother Trevor Davis. The tension was stopped by the band when they decided to participate in the fun category.

Boxing Day Parades

The parade was kickstarted by “The Fancy Dancers,” a Category B group who secured the first position in the “B Division.” Sponsored by the “Fox Foundation,” the dressing of the band has been inspired by Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech and Disney characters.

The second parade of the day was “The Genesis Warhawks” who is from Category A and made its way onto Bay Street under the theme- “Echoes of Polynesia.” Their costumes also represented the rich history and culture of the people of Polynesia. The band secured fifth position in the event with 84.32 points in A Division.

Immortal, a category B Group secured the third position with 71.70 points in the B Division and the fans showered love their cultural showcase at the Rawson and Parliament Squares. The costume of the group showcased the “Caribbean Festivals.”

Music Makers from category A secured sixth position in the competition with 59.55 points in Junkanoo Parade. They performed under the theme- “Heaven’s Guardians”, showcasing the majestic culture of celestial beings. Their dresses were adorned with angel wings which is the symbol of divine sanctuary.

Colours from Category B group won the second position with 80.45 points under the theme- “Disney Lookout Cay”. The performance of the band showcased the characters of prominent Disney characters that are featured on Disney Lookout Cay in Eluethera. They were dressed up in the costumes of Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse.

The World Famous Valley Boys from Category A group secured third position with 86.87 points. The band performed under the theme- “France,” and their costumes have captured the true essence of France by showcasing the rich history in the elegance of the arts.

Roots from Category A group secured second position with 88.70 points performed the culture of Jamaica under the theme- “Welcome to Jamaica.”

One Family from Category A group performed under the theme- “Costal Paradise: Explore Enjoy and Save our Beaches.” Their dress showcased marine life, beaches and eco-tourism where they promoted the beauty of nature and sustainability. The band secured the fourth position with 86.65 points.