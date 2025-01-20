Rebel Salute to debut at global stage, honours Rastafarian community

The concert was launched to promote the culture and values of Rastafarian people by highlighting their way of living and other authentic offerings.

Written by Anglina Byron

2025-01-20 19:10:38

Rebel Salute concert

Jamaica: Rebel Salute's concert is all set to be held at the international platform for the first time in its 31-year history in the music industry. Founder Tony Rebel announced the date and said that the concert will take place in Florida on April 20, 2025, aiming to celebrate 4/20 in the culture of cannabis. 

The concert is launched to promote the culture and values of Rastafarian people by highlighting their way of living and other authentic offerings. It will feature the display of reggae music where local and international performers perform on the stage in Jamaica. 

The debut concert of Rebel Salute at Florida will feature the performances of top reggae and dancehall stars who will showcase the culture of the people of Rastafarian community. The concert will also enhance the experience of the patrons with their wellness features. 

It is also considered a celebration of cannabis with a proper showcase of the context that are related to cultural and medicinal features of Rastafarians. The concert will mark a major milestone with the showcase of the culture of Jamaica on the global stage. 

The Jamaican edition of Rebel Salute 2025 was held on January 18, 2025, at Plantation Cove, St Ann where performers from diverse field participated and showcase cultural authenticity. It was a single-day event and Tony Rebel is planning to convert it into a two-day event, highlighting the cultural richness. 

April 20 is known as the essential date and day for cannabis culture as it honour the contribution of the people from Rastafarian people. The concert will celebrate their contribution at the global stage among the gatherings of diverse range of people who will attend to know about their founding stone. 

It will also honour the consumption of the marijuana as Rebel Salute always supported the philosophies of the cannabis production. It will also outline its benefits and other context to aware people about their wealth. 

Anglina Byron

