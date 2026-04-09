Unidentified man found shot dead in Trinidad’s Sangre Grande

Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body with gunshot wounds was discovered along Tractor Road in Vega de Oropouche.

Trinidad and Tobago: An unidentified man was found shot dead, on the evening of Monday, April 6, along Tractor Road in Vega de Oropouche, Toco Road. The investigation has since been launched into the matter, police said.

According to police reports, the man found dead has not been identified yet but the officers believe that he is from the Matura area. Reportedly, the grim discovery was made on the evening of Monday, when a local resident went to the Sangre Grande Police Station and filed a report.

The man told the officer that, when he was on his way to his home, he stumbled upon the body of a man following which he immediately went to the station to complain, responding to which the officers immediately arrived at the said location by the resident.

On arrival at the scene along Tractor Road, Vega de Oropouche, Toco Road, Sangre Grande, the officers discovered a man with apparent gunshot injuries on his head in a secluded area off Tractor Road. The district medical officer checked the body of the man but pronounced him dead at the scene.

Since then the officers attached to TTPS, have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter and canvassed the area to gather evidence including spent shells, foot prints etc. The officers are also reviewing the CCTV footage of the area of the incident and the nearby road camera to help them in further investigations.

Later the body was removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre where the family or relatives of the victim, believed to be from the Matura area, will visit the centre on Wednesday, April 8, to identify the body.

Authorities stated that the investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing while urging the local residents to come forward if they have news or reports related to the incident.

The incident has sent shockwaves to the entire community of Sangre Grande as people are scared for their lives over the ongoing and increasing crime in the area. Many people took to Facebook to express their feelings and concern as one of the users Roger Toussaint commented, “Trinidad stop bleeding. How much more crime and killing we have to witness. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”