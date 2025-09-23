Carriacou & Petite Martinique to host first ever Lobster and Lambi Festival in January 2026

The festival, organized in collaboration with the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA), will feature a mix of local cuisine, entertainment and cultural activities.

Grenada: The islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique are set to host their first ever Lobster and Lambi festival from January 16th to 18th, 2026. The festival is aimed at celebrating the islands’ seafood culture while promoting tourism and local attractions.

The event is being organized in collaboration with the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and will be featuring a variety of food, entertainment and cultural activities. Officials have called out this initiative a broader effort to position Carriacou and Petite Martinique as a key tourist destination in the region.

The Member of Parliament and the Minister of local affairs for Petite Martinique and Carriacou, Tevin Andrews at the launch event of this festival highlighted that it aligns well with the ongoing development projects on the islands, including the underwater sculpture park, a new boat building school, airport expansion and plans for future hotel investments.

The Lobster and Lambi Festival is more than food and fun; it’s part of our vision to market Carriacou and Petite Martinique as must-visit destinations, Andrews said.

The festival is expected to attract both residents and visitors, providing opportunities for local businesses and boosting the island’s overall profile in the tourism sector.

As your MP, I am proud to work hand in hand with the GTA to bring initiatives like this to life. Together, we are committed to lifting Carriacou & Petite Martinique to higher heights, Mark your calendars, this will be one for the history books, Andrews stated.

Notably, this initiative by the government to boost tourism for the small sister islands has notably garnered immense appreciation from the people of Grenada. Duchess Evroder a local stated that the idea of this initiative is an ‘excellent job’.

Tevin, I must say whoever is advising you is doing an excellent job. I see real growth and progress under your leadership. For the first time in a long while, it truly feels like Carriacou is going somewhere. The NNP will have a very hard time convincing the people of Carriacou why they should choose them over you because your work speaks for itself, he stated.

Another user named Cheney Joseph wrote on Facebook, “I will be in attendance but lets hope there is sufficient accommodation. Great new initiative and potential tourism sustainable product. Looking forward to getting me some kebab.”