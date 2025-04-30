UNC wins Trinidad and Tobago General Elections with 26 seats

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress has won 26 out of 41 parliamentary seats in the general elections, held on Monday (April 28, 2025). As per the preliminary reports of the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), Kamla-Persad Bissessar led UNC has registered a commanding victory with 334,874 votes.

On the other hand, the ruling party- the People’s National Movement (PNM) managed to win only 13 seats with 220,160 votes. The result has showcased the prevalence of the UNC among the voters, moving towards to forming their government in Trinidad and Tobago after 10 years.

Besides this, other parties such as Tobago People’s Party (TPP) and the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) have also performed well in the elections. The former party won 13 seats with 220,160 votes, while the latter party won 2 seats with 13,857 votes. The Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) also showed a notable performance with 9,379 votes but failed to win any seat in the elections.

As per the reports, the UNC has also requested a general recount in three closely contested constituencies such as Arouca/Lopinot, Malabar/Mausica and San Fernando East. The EBC called it a provisional result, and the recounts are still underway.

After registering a landslide victory in Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad led UNC celebrated the occasion and thanked the voters for showing trust in them. Wishes have also been poured on UNC for making their government in the country after 10 years.

Leaders of the Caribbean region including Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J Pierre and other international leaders including Prime Minister of India, Dr Narendra Modi extended warm wishes and greetings to Kamla Persad for resounding victories.

Now, people are waiting for the swearing-in ceremony of Kamla Persad Bissessar as the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago.