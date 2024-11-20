“We do not have control over weather, but we have to build our resilience,” says PM Mitchell

PM Mitchell talked about the damage caused by the excessive rainfall in Grenada and emphasized that the island is very vulnerable as they have lost significant vegetation as a result of drought, hurricane and now landslide with heavy flooding.

Grenada: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell encouraged Grenada for building resilience and enhance the response against the rising issue of climate change. He said that they cannot control weather patterns but should start respecting the environment and the laws of nature to minimize the risk and damage.

During a press briefing, PM Mitchell talked about the damage caused by the excessive rainfall in Grenada and emphasized that the island is very vulnerable as they have lost significant vegetation as a result of drought, hurricane and now landslide with heavy flooding.

“We do not have control over the weather, but we have to build our resilience, we have to become more adaptable, and we have to stop engaging in some of the practices that are exacerbating and contributing to the challenges of the climate change,” said PM Mitchell.

He also visited the areas severely affected by flooding, heavy rainfall and conducted a thorough assessment of the damage. As Grenada was again hit by calamity on Sunday, one death and damage to the properties, houses and roads have been reported.

The major communities including Westerhall, La Sagesse, Laura and Vole have been damaged by the landslides and flooding. During assessment visit, PM Mitchell met with the citizens who lost their houses and crops in natural calamity. He assured them of the implementation of proper measures for building back better.

He said that the extent of the damage is high due to back-to-back landslides which occurred on Sunday, highlighting the urgent need for mitigating the impact of such challenges. He also extended condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Trella Frank who lost her life due to the massive rainfall and flooding.

“We could predict the future, and we are still very much in hurricane season and in addition to that, our weather patterns become more and more erratic every year because of the impacts of climate change, so government will ensure the safety of our people and the survival of our country,” said the Prime Minister.

Impact of the flooding, landslide

Many homes have been completely destroyed as a result of the landslides and a number of street vendors lost their businesses due to the rainfall in the places such as Grenville and St David. The National Infrastructural Assets including the Ministerial Complex, the National Stadium and River Road Area have been severely damaged by the flooding.

PM Dickon Mitchell outlined that if the weather pattern continues, they expect more damage and urged the citizens to exercise caution. He said that there is still significant danger from continued sliding off the soil and from the falling trees on the power lines. Grenada is also likely to see rainfall throughout the week including the weekend, especially in the flood-prone areas.

School have been shut down due to the situation and the flooding and landslide warning is still in place for Grenada. The cleanup efforts are now being undertaken by the Ministry of Infrastructure to provide assistance to the citizens.

Assistance to the citizens

PM Mitchell said, “We are going to provide things like housing assistance, clothing and food to families that have been impacted by the flooding.” Outlining the measures, he added that they will work to clean up their homes and rebuild the houses or move people out of the areas in which they are living because of the risk that have now developed from the landslides.

In St David, the homes have been closed due to the risk of the landslides and water damage as the situation will compromise the structure and impact the lives. PM Mitchell announced that the rehabilitation will cost millions of dollars to the taxpayers and the government of Grenada.

PM Mitchell noted that the government will have to spend enormous sums of money fixing the road, addressing the bridges, and doing both river and sea defences. He said that the last 11 months have been clear proof of the harsh impact of the climate on the small island nations that are on the frontline of the scenario.

Natural Calamities Faced by Grenada in Past 11 Months

Since the starting of 2024, Grenada has crumbled with massive threats of the climate change, destroying the means of livelihoods of the citizens. Starting with drought, the country has struggled with the tough conditions of the supply of water, power and other basic needs including food at the start of the year.

Due to this, the water restrictions have been imposed in the communities to fulfill the consumption need of the people of Grenada. Due to this, the conditions of drought have significantly impacted the vegetation in the country and that has been made two times worse by the enormous destruction of the agricultural sector.

However, the conditions have been normalized in the first six months of the year as the government came up with plans to enhance the supply of the water and other basic needs.

At the time Grenada has been recovering from the situation of the drought, they had faced the wrath of the disaster of Hurricane Beryl with the commencement of Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024.

The conditions have made the hillsides and mountains highly vulnerable to excess rainfall, further compounded by agitated seas and high tides. The kind of excess rainfall have been faced by Grenada in the last 10 days have caused significant flooding and effected many parts of the countries.

Due to this, roads, bridges, schools, government facilities, businesses and agriculture sector have been harshly impacted.