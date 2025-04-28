Trinidad and Tobago General Election 2025 Live: Full Results and Updates

Check out the full results of the Trinidad and Tobago General Elections 2025 as the polling has shut down a few minutes ago. Tune in to watch the entire proceedings of the final results.

Trinidad and Tobago: A poll has been completed in Trinidad and Tobago, and the citizens are now awaiting the counting of the votes and the final result of the general elections 2025. According to the reports, a satisfactory number of voter turnouts were recorded during the polling, and most of the voters called the entire process of the elections smooth.

A tight contest has been predicted between PNM and UNC for the general election results. With the polls closed, polling agents at the Golconda Community Centre move swiftly to remove signs, clearing the way for the highly anticipated ballot count. The ballot count preparations have begun in Trinidad and Tobago for the results.

Trinidad and Tobago General Elections Result 2025 Coming Up Live

Tobago East Results

In the early ballot counting, David Thomas from TTP has been leading with 284 votes, while PNM's Ayanna Webster Roy has been trailing by securing 164 votes. Around 23, 851 voters have registered in the constituency, and other parties such as IDA, PF, and PDP have been trailing.

The margin between the Tobago People’s Party and People's National Movement has been increasing as the former is leading with 683 votes, while the PNM trails behind with 259 votes.

New Update in the constituency: TTP has secured its stronghold on the constituency with 991 votes, while the candidate of PNM has been trailing behind with 412 votes.

Tobago West Results

Shamfa Cudjoe of PNM has been trailing with 199 votes in the constituency with registered voters of 28,862. In a major boost, PNM managed to secure 629 votes in the constituency, while Joel Samspon of TPP trails behind with 593 votes.

Tuna Puna Results

Roger Alexander of UNC is leading in the Tuna Puna with 248 votes in the early ballot counting of the elections. On the other hand, Esmond Forde is trailing behind with 167 votes, and other parties have failed to secure any votes so far. A total of 27,485 voters were registered in the constituency.

Aranguez/ St. Joseph Results

Health Minister Terrance Deyal Singh of PNM is trailing behind in his own constituency and has managed to secure only 74 votes so far. However, Devesh Maharaj of UNC is leading with 234 votes, and the reports suggested that the margin is expected to increase with the other rounds of the counting. In the constituency, 28,873 voters have been registered.