Twitter faces Global Outage, users react with humor and frustration

The famous social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced a sudden shutdown and created issues for thousands of users worldwide on Monday. While the app has now started working back to normal, the exact reason of the shutdown remains unknown.

According to the reports, the outage has been affecting both the mobile and web versions of the platform. Users stated that their feed didn’t display any new tweets and stuck with a blank homepage. This sudden shutdown of one of the famous social media platforms made users to express their frustration and crack jokes about the same which are getting viral all across social media.

Social Media reacts to Twitter down

A user with username @woahihaveaname wrote on Twitter, “I bow down to the heavens and pray that this Twitter power outage purges us of the evil that lives within each of us May we experience only peace and tranquility from here on out and any negativity be removed for violating the laws of peace.”

twitter down when i woke up and i thought elon got my ass again pic.twitter.com/qYjnG4qmAH — 𝓃 | (@alessiasaby) March 10, 2025

Another user said, “Musk turns everything to shit,” While to her reply another user confirmed and stated that no individual should be allowed that much power.

not her foreshadowing that twitter will be down?? pic.twitter.com/t3VMaeTofj — val (@qweenbeeval) March 10, 2025

James Johnson, a Facebook user said, “Trending on Twitter: #twitterdown - if Twitter is down, how can you see that it's trending as anything?”

“Watch all the grifters post about twitter being down whilst using twitter,” wrote another user.

Another user highlighted that twitter was their go to app when other meta-apps get down, however today Twitter is itself down, “also i think this is the first time ever i saw the app down in real time. and its funny coz whenever other (meta) apps are down, twitter is where we run, and a while ago we have nowhere to go.”

me running to ask twitter if twitter was down for everybody else too 😭 pic.twitter.com/rfBrHlt4R7 — Vee 🦢 (@lyraslover) March 10, 2025

Twitter was notably down for 10-15 minutes for a few users; however it stayed so for more than an hour for others across the world.