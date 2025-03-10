Twitter faces Global Outage, users react with humor and frustration

According to the reports, the outage has been affecting both the mobile and web versions of the platform.

Written by Amara Campbell

2025-03-10 13:22:18

The famous social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, faced a sudden shutdown and created issues for thousands of users worldwide on Monday. While the app has now started working back to normal, the exact reason of the shutdown remains unknown.  

According to the reports, the outage has been affecting both the mobile and web versions of the platform. Users stated that their feed didn’t display any new tweets and stuck with a blank homepage. This sudden shutdown of one of the famous social media platforms made users to express their frustration and crack jokes about the same which are getting viral all across social media.  

Social Media reacts to Twitter down 

A user with username @woahihaveaname wrote on Twitter, “I bow down to the heavens and pray that this Twitter power outage purges us of the evil that lives within each of us May we experience only peace and tranquility from here on out and any negativity be removed for violating the laws of peace.” 

Another user said, “Musk turns everything to shit,” While to her reply another user confirmed and stated that no individual should be allowed that much power.  

James Johnson, a Facebook user said, “Trending on Twitter: #twitterdown - if Twitter is down, how can you see that it's trending as anything?” 

Watch all the grifters post about twitter being down whilst using twitter,” wrote another user.  

Another user highlighted that twitter was their go to app when other meta-apps get down, however today Twitter is itself down, “also i think this is the first time ever i saw the app down in real time. and its funny coz whenever other (meta) apps are down, twitter is where we run, and a while ago we have nowhere to go.” 

Twitter was notably down for 10-15 minutes for a few users; however it stayed so for more than an hour for others across the world.  

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit announced Thea Lafond as the new ambassador for international sports (PC - Facebook)
News

Dominica names Thea Lafond as new international sports ambassador  

2025-03-10 13:22:18

Portmore police probing murder of 31-year-old man by shooting.
Jamaica

Portmore police probing murder of 31-year-old man by shooting

2025-03-10 13:22:18

74-year-old pensioner killed by stabbing in Fyzabad. Image Credit: Oneindia
Trinidad and Tobago

Security officer accused of murder in Tacarigua

2025-03-10 13:22:18

Nicki Minaj at Met gala in yellow coloured floral dress
News

Nicki Minaj wows colorful dress decked out with 3D flowers at 2024 Met Ga...

2025-03-10 13:22:18

Autopsy of deadbody found in river of Gasparillo confirm it as murder case.
Trinidad and Tobago

Autopsy of Gasparillo river deadbody confirm it as murder

2025-03-10 13:22:18

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Sovereign Bank International commences operation in Nevis

2025-03-10 13:22:18

Grenada

WestJet's inaugural nonstop flight from Toronto arrives in Grenada

2025-03-10 13:22:18

World

Man behind Harry Potter’s mystic visuals dies

2025-03-10 13:22:18