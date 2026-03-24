Julien Alfred wins 60m bronze at World Indoor Championships

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred claimed bronze in the 60m at the 2026 World Indoor Championships, securing her fifth global medal.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Sprint Queen and Olympic Gold Medalist Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia secured her fifth global medal at the 2026 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland. She clocked 7.03 seconds in the 60m and won the bronze medal on March 22, 2026 (Sunday).

With her victory, Alfred added a fourth consecutive global championship where she stood among the world’s best. She was beaten by Zaynab Dosso of Italy who finished the race in 7.00 seconds, while Jacious Sears of the United States finished in second place, completing the race in 7.03 seconds.

On her victory, Alfred added that she is healthy and focusing on moving forward from each campaign on the sporting field. She noted, “As you can see, I ended last season in a tough spot health-wise, but it was a learning experience. I’m just focusing on moving forward from here.”

Notably, Julien Alfred won her first-ever gold in World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2024 and etched her name of becoming first-ever athlete from Saint Lucia to win the medal.

To mark her achievements, Saint Lucia also launched Julien Alfred Commemorative Stamps, celebrating excellence, national pride and the remarkable achievements of one of our own.

The commemorative stamps series captures key moments from her historic athletic accomplishments and will form part of the island’s official philatelic collection, preserving her legacy for generations and sharing Saint Lucia’s story with the world.

The country celebrates her glory with great celebration and moments as after the Paris Olympics, she became the first-ever athlete from Saint Lucia to win a gold medal in the Olympics.

In order to honour that, the parliament of Saint Lucia also approved the Julien Alfred Day Bill, making September 27 as a public holiday to celebrate her achievements at the global stage.

Along with that, Netflix also made a movie on her to showcase her journey in two editions.