Los Angeles residents demand justice, claim city negligence in for disastrous wildfire

Residents across Los Angeles have filed a lawsuit against city authorities claiming that the deadly palisades wildfire, which turned the blooming city into disastrous barren lands was caused by the fire ignited from the municipal utility power lines. The lawsuit was filed against the authorities on Monday.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power previously claimed that the power lines near the origin of the fire had been disconnected from the electricity system for around five years, however, the residents’ lawyers stated that the information was ‘incorrect’.

The Los Angeles City Counsel, last week also admitted to the claims emphasizing that the power line was energized during the time of the fire.

“The statement was a result of a misunderstanding. The line had been de-energized for several years before the fire, but as we said in our prior correspondence, it was energized at the time the fire ignited. There were no faults on the line around the time the fire ignited,” the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power noted.

The lawsuit filed by the residents also highlighted that the two major reservoirs, Santa Ynez and Chautauqua which were critical in fighting the fire were drained by the department prior to the fire, in order to forgo proper maintenance and took it as a cost saving decision which then costed millions to the residents.

The residents filed the lawsuit seeking compensation on damages including costs of repairing or replacing the properties. Notably, the fire affected most of the LA, with Pacific Palisades and Altadena being the most devastated.

How much damage LA Wildfire has caused?

The fire caused at least 29 fatalities, while destroying more than 16000 structures. The fire ravished homes of several celebrities including Joshua Jackshon, Haley Joel, Jamie Chung, Bella Hadid, Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman, Richi Lake and more.

The LA wildfire has not just left several people homeless, but it crushed dreams of many, it has touched their memories and burned their belongings which they kept for years. The fire left many crying and searching for a new house, while those who were wealthy enough have relocated, but many others are still homeless and looking for a roof over their head.