TTPS Commissioner Warns Criminal Officers After 17 Police Appointments Revoked

Commissioner Allister Guevarro said the TTPS has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to criminal conduct, warning that any officer who abuses the public’s trust will be removed from the service.

Trinidad & Tobago: The Commissioner of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Allister Guevarro has issued a strict warning announcing that officers engaged in any criminal activities will be systematically removed from the organisation. He fired 17 police officers by revoking their official appointments.

In an official voice message by the Commissioner, a stern warning has been given to all the police officers that the police department will have a zero-tolerance policy for crime. He further emphasized that the officers are entrusted with extraordinary powers and they have an important responsibility to uphold integrity, discipline, and service to the citizens of the island nation.

He further warned that if the oath is broken, then the consequences will be clear, decisive, and impartial. Any officer who will abuse the public trust would face the lawful punishment. “Let it be a warning that any officer who wears this uniform and engages in criminality will face the full weight of lawful action. I will take every step necessary to remove you from this organisation,” Guevarro asserted.

Reportedly, five of the seventeen fired officers were involved in criminal investigation and court cases. The reasons for firing each of the individuals is not yet specified but as per some reports, Police Constable Akiel Smith, Kizzy Thomas, Michael Alcala, and Jillian Holder, including WPC Tamara Boyce were fired for being involved in criminal activities.

Some of the police officers were found guilty of committing criminal activities like, misbehaviour in public office, conspiracy or defraud, possession of cocaine and even abduction and assault.

Guevarro announced that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the ideals of public service. The main aim of the organisation is to enhance the integrity of the institution while reinforcing public trust. The institution ensures that the officers should conduct their duty without fear or favour.

Furthermore, Guevarro said that he promises to strictly enforce the law with a new strict approach to fight crimes. He added that his officers will hunt down criminals no matter where they hide. He emphasized that everyone is equal before the law and should be held accountable for their actions. His warning also included the fact that every criminal whether they are an important figure or not will be punished equally.