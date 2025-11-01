Dominica welcomes Saudi Arabia’s first accredited ambassador

Dominica has officially welcomed its first ambassador from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Abdulla Alsahhani who presented the credentials to President Sylvanie Burton during a ceremony at the State House on Wednesday.

Although the formal diplomatic ties between the two countries were established in 2009, this is the first time an ambassador has been accredited to Dominica. President Sylvanie Burton highlighted that the appointment of the ambassador to the island highlights that Saudi Arabia is committed to deepening the bilateral relations.

Your presence here today, Your Excellency, is another clear and good indication of the seriousness and sincerity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in expanding bilateral relations with Dominica, she said.

The president further expressed her optimism in this partnership, stating that it would lead to progress in key sectors such as tourism, healthcare, education, agriculture and more. She further noted Saudi Arabia’s contribution to Dominica’s development through the Rosseau Enhancement Project financed by a $41M loan from the Saudi Fund.

I would like to express the appreciation of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the Government of Saudi Arabia for granting the loan for this transformative project, President Burton added.

Ambassador Alsahhani reaffirms commitment to work with Dominica

Ambassador Alsahhani reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia is also committed to working closely with Dominica as part of their country’s vision 2030 strategy. He expressed his gratitude for Dominica's support of the Kingdom in different international forums, including the United Nations and the Human Rights Council.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is committed to shaping the future diligently, working toward the realization of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. For this, we are grateful for the constant support the Commonwealth of Dominica has given over the years to the Kingdom’s various candidacies in the international arena, he said.

With this new development, both Saudi Arabia and Dominica aim to strengthen their ties for more regional developments and a stronger and resilient future.