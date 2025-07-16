Caribbean CBI countries plans to introduce residency requirement and AML policies

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member countries offering Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programmes are planning to introduce a minimum residency requirement and enhanced anti-money laundering (AML) policies. In the coming months, the government of St Kitts and Nevis is also expected to submit a draft regulations to the parliament as part of its domestic alignment with the regional regulatory framework.

In addition to that, the government of St Kitts and Nevis has also put forth their plans of institutionalizing biometric identity verification as a core component of the passport process.

The introduction of the biometric system will be used for risk management, particularly in the areas of AML and counter-terrorism financing (CTF).

It is also aimed at enhancing a material enhancement of identity management with the improvement of both applicant verification and programme accountability. The step will also grow global emphasis on transparent and secure migration pathways, reflecting the region’s responsiveness to multilateral guidance.

Executive Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of St Kitts and Nevis added, “This is not a reactive measure. It is a strategic recalibration that promotes international confidence in the OECS region’s due diligence processes and regulatory posture.”

The CIU will release timelines and operational guidance related to both residency and biometric requirements in the coming months. According to St Juste, St Kitts and Nevis have shared these proposed changes with the international partners, aiming to enhance the transparent and robust structure of the CBI Programme.

All the Citizenship by Investment Programmes across the OECS are advancing the implementation of updated AML and CTF protocols. The countries are planning to implement these steps to ensure their commitment to global compliance standards and reinforce the region’s collective stance against financial crime.

The initiative is aimed at meeting evolving international expectations which will further help in maintaining the region’s commitment to due diligence, integrity and transparency of the programme.

All the five countries have adopted the core principles which included the steps such as minimum residency, biometric authentication and enhanced due diligence. St Kitts and Nevis has taken the step to align with these core principles and maintain their standards of compliance with international best practices.

Calvin St Juste noted, “The focus is not on exclusion, but on qualification through credible and transparent processes. These reforms reinforce, not diminish, the appeal of Caribbean citizenship.”

The Citizenship by Investment Programmes generate revenue by offering citizenship to the High-Net-Worth Individuals. The revenue is being used for national development priorities including the development of the infrastructure and other growth initiatives of the country.