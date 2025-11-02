Junkanoo Corporation withdraws from Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Parades

The decision marks a major change in the organization of the traditional Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo parades.

Bahamas: The Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP) decided to step away from participating in the annual Boxing Day and New Year’s Day Junkanoo Parades. The decision was taken after the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture had decided to remove the JCNP midway through the 2025 Junkanoo season, disrupting months of preparation and planning.

The decision also ended the long-standing partnership between the JCNP and the government of the Bahamas. As per the JCNP’s official release, the decision also extended gratitude for the years of collaboration and deep respect for their cultural heritage.

They also extended their best wishes to both the government and the National Junkanoo Committee to continue the cultural showcase of the bigger stages such as boxing day and new year. They also noted that they will peacefully assemble and celebrate the festival season in its purest, most organic form.

The corporation announced that JCNP will host two independent, community-driven Junkanoo experiences on Bay Street this December 2025 and January 2026. The accurate times and dates have not been announced as they are looking for dates and timing that will not conflict or compete with the government’s events.

However, the decision has come at a time when 75% of the people of the Bahamas responded in the favour of Junkanoo Corporation New Providence. They added that the corporation should work to manage the parades for Boxing Day and New Year. The celebrations will feature thrilling performances for some of the nation's most iconic and beloved groups.

JNCP added, “Despite the change, the JCNP says it remains dedicated to preserving Bahamian culture and will host two independent, community driven Junkanoo experiences on Bay Street this December and January.”

The celebration will feature the performance of the Saxons Superstars, Roots, One Family, The Original Valley Boys, The Original Congoes, The Redland Soldiers, The Mighty Eagles and 12 Division Individual Participants.